An Alexandria police officer was injured, one suspect was killed and a second has been arrested in a Monday morning shootout following a robbery in Old Town Alexandria.
Mitchell D. Thompson, 26, of Alexandria, turned himself in late Monday and has been charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon,state police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said Monday night.
The incident began about 5 a.m. Monday when the Alexandria Police Department received a 911 call for shots being fired at a hotel in the 600 block of First Street in Old Town. As officers were responding to the scene, two individuals involved in the shooting had fled the hotel on foot.
A perimeter was immediately established and search efforts were underway. Further investigation at the hotel determined that an armed robbery had taken place inside the hotel. No one inside the hotel was injured.
At approximately 5:50 a.m., an Alexandria police officer located two suspects - one of them Thompson - and a foot pursuit ensued, Geller said.
When the officer and the two men reached the intersection of North Royal Street and Second Street, the officer and one of the two suspects exchanged fire. The officer was shot and both suspects fled the scene again on foot. The officer has been treated and released for non-life threatening injuries sustained in the shooting.
The search perimeter was expanded and police K9 teams located, at approximately 6:24 a.m., one of the suspects near the intersection of Montgomery Street and North Fairfax Street. As Alexandria police officers engaged with the man suspect, shots were fired by both the suspect and officers on scene. The man suspect died at the scene. A stolen firearm was recovered in his possession, Geller said. Police have not released the man's name pending next of kin notification.
Prepare for riots and civil unrest by more "very fine people"....soily has already predicted it[whistling]
No a thug was killed by cops, no need to go “shopping” in Old Town, no opportunists or baiters just people supporting the police!
