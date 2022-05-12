Police say a 20-year-old Gainesville man turned himself in Thursday in connection with the Sunday shooting death of a young man at a Gainesville apartment complex. Detectives are still looking for a 16-year-old Woodbridge boy also wanted in the murder.
Malachi Thaddeus Coleman, 20, of the 7500 block of Equinox Landing Court in Gainesville, turned himself in at the Prince William-Manassas regional jail and is charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in a felony, said Prince William Police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok.
Keyontae Glenell Newman, 16, of the 1400 block of Oriskany Way in Woodbridge, is wanted for second-degree murder.
Detectives obtained warrants for both on Tuesday. On Thursday, police received authorization from Prince William Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court to release the juvenile's name and identifying information.
The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Sunday at the Somerset Pointe Apartments in the 14000 block of Deming Drive.
The victim, 18-year-old Michael Arthur of Widewater Drive in Montclair, was taken to a hospital by an acquaintance after suffering multiple gunshot wounds. Hospital staff notified police. Arthur was pronounced dead a short time later.
The shooting stemmed from an altercation in the apartment complex parking lot and officers were able to find the crime scene, Perok said.
Two parked and unoccupied vehicles were damaged by gunfire, but police found no one injured.
Perok said the incident does not appear to be random.
The police department is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for Newman's arrest and conviction.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a webtip to: pwcva.gov/policetip.
