One teen died and three remain hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash on Burke Centre Parkway in Fairfax County Tuesday night.
The crash happened about 9 p.m. in the 5700 block of Burke Centre Parkway.
Preliminarily, detectives determined the driver of a 2014 Cadillac XTS4, an adult man, was traveling westbound on Burke Centre Parkway, Fairfax County police said in a news release.
The teenage driver of a 2023 Kia Forte was attempting to exit a parking lot onto Burke Centre Parkway when the Kia Forte was struck by the driver of the Cadillac.
The teenage driver of the 2023 Kia Forte was declared dead at the scene. Three juvenile passengers in the Kia Forte were taken to the hospital with injuries considered to be life-threatening and remain hospitalized, police said.
The driver of the Cadillac was taken to the hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.
Preliminarily, detectives believe speed was a contributing factor in the crash. Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances and determine appropriate charges, the release said.
Per Virginia law, police departments are prohibited from providing information about juvenile victims unless parental consent is provided. The code prohibits Virginia law enforcement agencies from directly or indirectly identifying deceased juvenile victims of a crime.
Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact the Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-280-0543.
