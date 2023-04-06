An SUV driver was injured and his female passenger killed in an exchange of gunfire with police following a chase Wednesday night along Interstate 95 from Fairfax to Quantico.
The incident started at 9:40 p.m. when a state trooper alerted to an SUV with the wrong license plates displayed traveling south near Exit 167 in Fairfax County. When the trooper attempted to initiate a traffic stop, the SUV driver refused to stop and sped away, Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said.
The fleeing driver initially crashed near the 152 mile marker, striking the guardrail, but kept going south on I-95. Near Exit 148 in Prince William County, the SUV ran off the right side of the road and crashed into the woods. As troopers approached the SUV, the male driver began shooting at them, Geller said. State police returned fire.
The female passenger died at the scene. The driver was flown by helicopter to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
