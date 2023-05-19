State police say a pedestrian was killed early Friday on Interstate 95 in Spotsylvania County, closing the northbound lanes for hours.
The wreck happened just after 3 a.m. at the 124 mile marker near Massaponax. Transportation officials said it was a multi-vehicle crash, but no other details have been released.
I-95 northbound through travelers south of Thornburg were detoured to Exit 118 to northbound Route 1 and back onto the highway at Exit 126, the Virginia Department of Transportation said.
All lanes reopened at 7:15 a.m.
