The Pentagon lockdown has been lifted after a shooting on a bus platform near the Metro transit center, and the scene is now secure, according to Pentagon police.
The incident happened after 10:30 a.m., with "multiple patients," reported, according to a 11:27 a.m. Tweet from Arlington fire and rescue.
At noon, the Pentagon Force Protection Agency said the scene is secure but the investigation remains active and people are asked to avoid the area.
There has been no official information so far on any victims, but former WUSA9 journalist Dave Statter was reporting CPR being performed on at least two people. Several television stations are reporting an officer was wounded and a gunman shot, but officials have not confirmed that information.
CPR being done on two people at Pentagon transit center. Heard multiple shots fired. #pentagonshooting #police @WTOP @ARLnowDOTcom pic.twitter.com/TmJsLxIloI— Dave Statter (@STATter911) August 3, 2021
Arlington police say all buses have been diverted to the Pentagon City Station and all Metro trains are bypassing the station.
Metro has suspended service between Navy Yard and Mount Vernon Square on the Green Line. Shuttle buses requested.
