Police say they have a a person of interest in custody in the murders of four people inside a Dale City home Monday afternoon. The case appears to be domestic.
Police were called to the 5200 block of Mansfield Court just after 4:30 p.m. to investigate a shooting and arrived to find the house unsecured. Inside, officers located two men and two women in different parts of the house suffering from gunshot wounds, Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
All four victims were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities will be released once confirmed and a next-of-kin has been notified.
Perok said the incident appears isolated to the home and there is no ongoing threat to the community.
Prince William County Police Chief Peter Newsham briefed reporters at the scene, saying detectives are talking to a man who is a person of interest, but no arrests had been made.
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.
(5) comments
All other news outlets reporting murder suicide so " in custody" or dead? Any why do we get RING notifications about everything except shootings near us?!
Prince William County seems like a dumpster fire. Great reputation being built.
Prayers up for Dale City. This is a tragedy
PWC or PG county?
