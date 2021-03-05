A 77-year-old Hillsboro man died Thursday when the small plane he was piloting crashed in the 35000 block of Charlestowne Pike in western Loudoun County.
With the assistance of the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office, the aircraft was located in a wooded area of a field about 3:10 p.m.
The 1979 fixed-wing, single-engine Beech aircraft had taken off just moments before from a nearby private airstrip. The pilot, and only occupant of the aircraft, William Krens, 77, died at the scene, state police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said.
The FAA and NTSB were notified. The cause of the crash remains under investigation at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.