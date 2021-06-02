Prince William planners are backing a large data center proposal near Gainesville that appears to be the first foray into North America for a European data developer.
During its meeting Wednesday, the Planning Commission unanimously voted to recommend approval of a rezoning request by J.K. Land Holdings II LLC to rezone 196.28 acres across three properties from agricultural to industrial use. The commission also backed corresponding Comprehensive Plan and zoning text amendments.
The proposal next heads to the Board of Supervisors.
The property is north of the intersection of Linton Hall and Rollins Ford roads. It is behind Piney Branch Elementary School and adjacent to the site selected for the county’s 13th high school.
Marian Harders, a land-use planner with Walsh, Colucci, Lubeley & Walsh, said J.K. Holdings doesn’t have a “final end user yet.” However, the meeting occurred the same day that Amsterdam-based Yondr Groupannounced it had acquired 270 acres in Loudoun and Prince William counties. The company announced last month that it would be investing $2 billion in projects in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.
The proposal is for three land bays of data centers with a maximum allowed building height of 75 feet. About 89 acres will remain undeveloped and 40% of the property will be open space.
While the company didn’t announce specific locations of the land it acquired, Wednesday’s announcement said it would be working with J.K. Land Holdings LLC to coordinate the purchase. The Washington Business Journal, which reported the Prince William site was near Gainesville, said Yondr has primarily focused its business in Europe and this is its first foray into the U.S.
"With our Americas expansion plan in full swing, being strategically located in Northern Virginia will allow our clients to access the country's largest data center corridor," Éanna Murphy, Yondr Group’s senior vice president of operations in the Americas, said in a press release.
The press release said the sites are along major fiber and power transmission lines. The company aims to have its first capacity ready for 2022.
While the press release implies that the property has been sold, county real estate records still list its owner as Edith Rameika, trustee of the E.V. Hunter Trust. The family, which buys land with the intent to sell to developers after its value increases, purchased 1,074 acres in the Gainesville area for $14 million in 1998, according to The Washington Post. The trust received approval last year to rezone 269 nearby acres for 551 homes.
The two largest parcels have increased in assessed value from $1.37 million in 2012 to $3.42 million this year. The press release does not list the sale price.
The land is an island of agriculturally zoned land as all those around it are designated for industrial or residential use.
The project comes with a 100-foot landscape buffer and Linton Hall Road and a nearby residential development. All loading and service areas within 200 feet of Linton Hall Road will be screened with landscaping.
Commissioners were hung up on the buffer, particularly at the residential areas. In particular, there’s a small road named Casey Lane that sits along the eastern edge of the residential development that is part of the development proposal. As part of the project, its use would be abandoned, but it is included in the 100-foot buffer proposed from residential property.
Because the road does not have trees or vegetation on it, commissioners were concerned that the buffer wouldn’t be an actual 100-foot buffer. County staff said the road was 40 feet wide, leading to essentially a 60-foot landscape buffer between residences and part of the property.
“I’m not sure that the 60 feet is adequate considering the density of the surrounding areas,” said Brentsville Commissioner Patti McKay.
Representatives from the company disputed the width of the road and said it would work with county staff to come to an agreement on the landscaping.
Four residents who live in the adjacent residential area spoke against the proposal during a public hearing before the vote. They raised concerns about noise from the development and inadequate buffers to their property.
“This project raises more questions than answers. We’re not even sure what type of buildings are going up around our community,” said Dr. Steve Pleickhardt. “I’ve been here 17 years. I would have never selected a home surrounded by data centers.”
A county staff report indicates that a possible unmarked cemetery is on the property. As part of the project, the developer will conduct an archaeological study and mark off the cemetery area.
“I want to be assured [the study] happens before there’s any major construction done,” said Gainesville Commissioner Richard Berry.
Harders said the study would occur before any construction occurred in the area that might contain the cemetery. She said the study would be required as part of site plan approval.
The developer will contribute $2.46 million to the county to mitigate the project’s effect on water quality and fire and rescue services.
The developer will make improvements along Linton Hall and Rollins Ford roads. Rollins Ford will be extended through the property and the intersection with Linton Hall will be reconfigured with additional lanes and new striping.
The property is part of the Manassas Station Operations Battlefield study area. Records indicate Union and Confederate troops moved throughout the area maneuvering for positions ahead of the first and second battles of Bull Run in 1861 and 1862.
The commission’s recommendation came with the caveat that Brentsville Supervisor Jeanine Lawson review any disturbances to the cemetery, loading areas are screened from all roads, the buffer be 100 feet from Casey Lane, increased sound mitigation efforts and collaboration with county staff and the nearby residents on the landscaping.
