Fairfax County police have charged a Falls Church man with two counts of assault and disorderly conduction after they say tried to stab a guard and pointed a knife at several people at the Dar Al Hijrah Islamic Center on Saturday.
It happened just before 3 p.m. at 3159 Row Street in Seven Corners. The man entered the center and tried to stab a security guard then pointed a knife at several people and left, Fairfax County police said. No one was injured.
Jonathan Lincoln was arrested late Saturday, police said.
