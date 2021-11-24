Based on evidence recovered from the scene of a fatal hit-and-run in Triangle in September, police have determined the vehicle involved was a red Lexus between model years 2006 and 2020.
It would have notable damage to the front end and possibly a broken windshield, Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
The front bumper, fender area, and/or the undercarriage of the vehicle may also be damaged due to missing parts found at the scene, he said.
The suspect vehicle is believed to one of the following models: 2006-2015 Lexus IS, 2008-2013 Lexus IS-F, 2006-2012 or 2017-2020 Lexus GS, or a 2010-2020 Lexus LS.
William Francis Fisher, 60, of Dumfries died in October after the car struck him Sept. 30 in the 4300 block of Inn Street just after 12:15 a.m. Officers were called for an unconscious man in the roadway and learned that Fisher was walking in a dimly lit area of the road when he was struck.
The victim came to rest in the eastbound lane of travel where he was located by another motorist who contacted the police, Carr said.
The striking vehicle did not stop at the scene and continued driving.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 703-792-6500.
