Police on Saturday evening recovered the body of a swimmer who didn't resurface at Lake Montclair.
At 4:22 p.m., officers were called to Dolphin Beach at 15904 Dolphin Drive in Montclair, where they learned that a man and two friends were swimming when he attempted to climb the dock's ladder and suddenly went underwater, police said.
The friends and Dolphin Beach lifeguards attempted to find the man before calling police. About three hours later, the police department’s Marine Unit found the man's body. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
Police have identified him as Benjamin Alexander Segura Artiga, 38, of Lorton.
An autopsy will be performed to determine a cause of death but police do not suspect foul play.
