Police have identified a 36-year-old man who was struck by two cars and killed while walking on U.S. 1 Monday as Marcus Altwan Wilson of no fixed address.
Investigators are also urging the second driver, who did not stop, to come forward.
Police were called to the scene near Russell Road outside Quantico just before 6 a.m., where they learned Wilson had been walking in the northbound lanes of U.S. 1, then north in the southbound lanes, where he was struck by a 2010 BMW 5 Series driven by a 17-year-old Triangle girl. Wilson was wearing dark-colored clothing and walking in the roadway outside of a crosswalk, police said.
Wilson was then hit by a second unknown vehicle, Prince William County Police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
The driver of the second vehicle continued southbound on U.S. 1 and did not stop. Police on Monday said it was unknown if the driver was aware they struck the man, but in a Tuesday news release said investigators "are urging the driver of the second vehicle to come forward."
The driver of the BMW remained on scene and was not injured. Neither speed or impairment appear to be factors on the part of the teen driver, Perok said.
Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators are also asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact police.
Walking around in the dark near or on a busy highway will get ya killed every time. I'm sure he wasn't crossing at a crosswalk. Don't be that guy,
This is just a presumption on my part, but maybe--just maybe--if the crash location had a sidewalk on either side of Richmond Highway, the victim would have been walking there.
Yet again, the lack of adequate pedestrian infrastructure, not the commonplace wearing of "dark clothing", was likely the underlying cause of this tragic fatality.
When I drove by there was a red suv stopped with front end damage, but that's not listed in the article. Maybe they were the guardian of the BMW driver (didnt see BMW on scene). Either way. The scene looked bad :(
