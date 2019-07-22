Prince William County police are still searching for suspects in the shooting death of a 32-year-old Louisa man in Dumfries on Saturday night.
Police were called to a shooting at the intersection of Buell Court and Old Triangle Road at 9:43 p.m. and arrived to find a man at the intersection suffering gunshot wounds.
The victim, identified as James Edward Grooms of Louisa, was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call them at 703-792-6500.
Where is the guy who always tries to convince everyone that PWC is not a violent hellhole?
Really, StaffordLiving? You're saying PWC is a violent hellhole? Seriously? So nothing happens in Stafford County? Fairfax County? Loudoun County? Every county has some blight. Please see my response to above. Please stop with the generalizations and labeling.
"Full of criminals"? That's a harsh and broad statement. I know there are many hard working, honest people that live there. Just because they may not make a large income and may not be able to afford higher priced housing, doesn't mean they should be considered criminals or grouped with criminals. I am personally a product of Williamstown and have been labeled many negative things, none of which are true. I assure you the vast majority of people there DO NOT have a criminal record. I implore you to take caution when you put labels out on others.
