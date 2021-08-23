Police say they have identified one suspect in a string of commercial burglaries earlier this month in Montclair and Dale City.
On Aug. 12, detectives obtained warrants charging Davian Malik McKinnie, 18, of the 13100 block of Marina Way in Woodbridge, with nine counts of burglary, said Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr. Attempts to locate him have been unsuccessful.
Police are still working to identify the second suspect in the rash of break-ins on Aug. 2, which occurred in the Lake Montclair Center in the 5100 block of Waterway Drive and the Cheshire Station Center at Minnieville Road and Dale Boulevard.
In Montclair, the two burglars either forced entry or attempted to get into the rear doors of six businesses in the shopping center, including Navy Federal Credit Union, the Animated Child Day Care, Subway, Vivian’s Nail Salon, the Framing Outlet, and the Tae Kwon Do Martial Arts studio, Perok said.
Miscellaneous property was reported missing from the Framing Outlet while no property was reported missing from the Tae Kwon Do studio. A backpack reported missing from the day care center was recovered nearby. No entry is believed to have been made into the Subway or Vivian’s Nail Spa.
Upon reviewing video surveillance, the suspects matched the description of two men involved in an earlier burglary at Cheshire Station Plaza in Dale City about 7 a.m. Monday, Perok said.
In that case, two men forced open a rear door at the World Nails & Day Spa at 4151 Cheshire Station Plaza about 7 a.m. and removed an ATM containing an undisclosed amount of money.
During a canvass of the shopping center, officers discovered damage to the neighboring GNC store, but the suspects did not get in.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip to pwcva.gov/policetip.
(4) comments
At least they're wearing masks to "stop the spread." "We're all in it together"
The lawlessness in PW county is getting worse. They still drag race EVERY night on Dale Blvd near Lindendale. Even though I have told the police 3 times, it still goes on and I have yet to hear or see a police cruiser. Some night someone is seriously going to be hurt.
Just having a BLM protest session, nothing to see here...
Clean your glasses. Those are yt boys.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.