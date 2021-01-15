Police have identified a man whose body was found Oct. 13 at a recycling center near Manassas. Now they're hoping to find his family.
A worker discovered the remains inside the American Recycling Center at 10220 Residency Road, but the body was significantly decomposed. Detectives have now identified the man as Edwin Raul Morales Diaz, 27, of Washington, D.C., said Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok.
Multiple attempts have been made to locate and notify the man's next-of-kin without success. Detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in finding a family member or anyone who may have known him, Perok said.
Detectives believe Morales Diaz may have been homeless and was known to stay in northwest D.C. Detectives right now don't believe he was the victim of a homicide, but have not said how he died.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703.792.7000 or submit a webtip to: pwcgov.org/policetip.
