Police have identified a 24-year-old Woodbridge man accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend, another victim and a family dog in the Dumfries area late Wednesday.
Desmond Malcolm Daniel of the 2900 block of Shumard Oak Drive was arrested early Thursday at Dulles International Airport after police issued a lookout for him and his car, said Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok.
Shortly before 2 a.m., officers with the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police Department reported the suspect vehicle had entered a short-term parking lot on airport property. He was arrested in the parking lot without incident, Perok said.
Daniel is charged with two counts of second degree murder, two counts of using a firearm in commission of a felony, one count of shooting into an occupied dwelling and one count of entering a dwelling to commit murder, Perok said.
He is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, 22-year-old Alyssa Trynese Gainey of Woodbridge and 24-year-old Javon Alberto Williams of Dumfries in the 17400 block of Isle Royale Terrace just after 11:15 p.m. The victims were shot in a basement after the suspect forced his way in, Perok said. A family dog, a male pit bull mix, was also shot.
Gainey was pronounced dead at the scene, Perok said. Officers provided life-saving measures to Williams, but he later died at a nearby hospital. The family dog had to be humanely euthanized.
The case marks Prince William County's 17th and 18th homicides of 2022, with the deaths occurring in 13 incidents, one of those was a quadruple murder last month in Dale City.
Last year, there were nine murders in the county. This year's homicide rate so far is the second highest in the last decade decade, with 22 murders in 2016 the highest.
(14) comments
Please worn your new man or new woman if you have a crazy @$$ ex!!!!
Seems to be an uptick in domestic violence/home invasion in PWC. First it was the terrorist that committed PWC's first quadruple homicide in history, and now this. My best advice for this upcoming holiday season and mental health crisis, stay locked and loaded. Any of you scoundrels burst into my home, I'm sending you to Mars. Too many soul less demons roaming around
The number of reported shootings in Prince William County in just the past 2 months is insane. Sadly, it's become a daily story. Too many people with too little regard for life.
Bam! Bam! Pow! Blam! Blam! Pow!
I don't know what everybody's whining about...the county voted for weak on crime. I've learned to armor up while taking my family through the county, lock the doors and not to stop.
Pray for my county.
Dumfries, what a community! What's wrong with you people?
Who exactly is You People? Bigoted much or just an AH? Last I checked domestic violence is skyrocketing around the country regardless of race. RIP to those that passed away.
You people refers to the people in Dumfries, regardless of race, a community where life is cheap and not respected.
But since you want to bring race into the discussion, let's go there. Blacks make up less than 15% of the US population, yet commit over 50% of the murders, the vast majority by young Black men. It is not racist to state the truth. There are many reasons I am sure, but I believe a big part of it the disrespect Black men get growing up, much of it coming from Black women and White liberals.
But, you are right domestic violence is up and apparently that is what was going on here.
This particular incident
No, it's not wrong to speak the truth. However, if you use codewords or speak in a roundabout manner, it can be perceived as cowardly and racist.
Coincidentally, the numbers that you provide are often tied to racist tropes put forth by white supremacists whose whole intention is to smear and suppress Black people.
https://www.adl.org/resources/hate-symbol/1352-1390
This is not your first rodeo in hatetown, Paul.
He may not of meant "you people" but I do, these names are clearly black, and usually it's only black perpetrators.
You brought race into the conversation Iike a typical liberal racist
TIL statistics are racist.
Hey John dutko. Anyone can pull up biased reports. We just choose to use actual scientific crime data. https://crime-data-explorer.fr.cloud.gov/pages/explorer/crime/crime-trend
