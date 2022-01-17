Police are searching for a young Bristow man in connection with the Monday morning shooting death of a 37-year-old woman in the Sudley area.
Maquan Omari McRay, 18, is wanted for murder and use of a firearm during a felony in the death of Mary Anne Smoot, who had accompanied a family member to meet with the suspect at Raven Crest Apartments on Cobden Court Monday morning. The family member had a previous relationship with McRay, Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said in a news release.
During the meeting, the victim and suspect got into a verbal altercation that escalated and McRay shot the victim “multiple times,” just after 10:20 a.m., Perok said. The suspect fled on foot before.
Officers attempted CPR on the victim until rescue arrived. Smoot was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police conducted a search of the area with K9s and helicopter assistance from Fairfax County police, but McRay wasn’t found.
He is described as black, 5 feet 7 inches tall and 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. McCray lives in the 9800 block of Solitary Place in Bristow. No photo was available, police said.
Anyone with information on McCray's whereabouts is asked to contact police at 703-792-6500. The investigation continues.
The case is Prince William County’s first homicide of 2022. Last year, there were 13.
(2) comments
Democrat led cities/counties continue to degrade. Crime goes up. Education results go down. You get what you vote for. Look at Chicago, Philly, NYC to name a few. And now Manassas....
Brad, you’re an idiot. Many shooting deaths are from the shooter knowing the victim and tensions escalating. This has nothing to do with Democrat or Republican-led locations, since this happens across this country. You’re not intelligent enough to get that.
