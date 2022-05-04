Police have announced a new $5,000 reward in the search for the suspected gunman in Sunday's double shooting during youth league football games at Benton Middle School.
Isaiah Malik Gordon, 23, of Harwood Oaks Court in Dumfries, is wanted on two counts of aggravated malicious wounding, possession of firearm on school grounds, two counts of use of a firearm during a felony and two counts of use of a firearm while on school grounds, Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr.
Attempts to find Gordon have been unsuccessful.
Police said that through a partnership with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, an additional $5,000 reward is being offered in connection to the arrest and conviction of the suspect. The Police Department is also offering up to a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.
The athletic fields at Benton Middle School were packed with kids and families Sunday morning for a day of youth-league touch football when gunshots rang out.
Prince William County firefighter Josh Owens, there to cheer on his son, was among a handful of good Samaritans who first made sure their families were safe, then rushed back toward the fields to help any victims.
"While under clear threat of a shooter on the loose, Josh controlled the bleeding of a critically injured individual and rushed them to awaiting medic units," Prince William Professional Firefighters said of Owens' actions.
He was among several "heroic civilians and off-duty emergency service personnel" who put themselves in danger to help the victim, one of two men shot at the field Sunday morning, the firefighters' union said in an email to InsideNoVa.
Police say the shooting resulted from an argument between three acquaintances outside the school at 7411 Hoadly Road in central Prince William County. Hundreds of people were at the fields for youth flag football games scheduled under the 703 United Youth Sports league. The players ranged in age from 5 to 12 years old.
Owens declined an interview request from InsideNoVa. The union said he was spending time with his family Monday.
"Josh wants to reiterate that it was the combined efforts of many that led to the outcome. His thoughts and prayers are with the two victims and numerous innocent witnesses that will forever be affected," the union said in the email.
Witnesses described coaches scrambling to keep children safe, covering them with their own bodies or directing them to the wood line to hide.
"We were at the bottom of the hill practicing," one witness said of the scene. "We heard three shots, everybody froze and then we quickly ran to the woods."
Other witnesses said children were frightened and traumatized, but none were physically injured.
The league's coach, Joe Blount, declined to comment, but in a statement posted on Facebook Sunday, 703 United Sports thanked adults who rendered aid to the victim and "were able to quickly get children to safety until first responders arrived."
"We want to be clear that 703 United Youth Sports and its affiliates condemn violence of any kind, and our thoughts and prayers are with the families and victims of today’s senseless incident," the statement read.
Police said the victim Owens helped, a 24-year-old man, suffered life-threatening injuries but he is now expected to survive. The other victim, a 33-year-old man, was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries prior to police arriving, she said.
Detectives believe the two victims got into an argument with Gordon, who they know, and the Gordon pulled out a gun and fired "multiple rounds," striking them both, Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
During a search outside the school, police found a firearm which was collected for further processing, Carr said.
Anyone with information on Gordon's whereabouts is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or by submitting a tip online to pwcva.gov/policetip.
Sunday's violence came two weeks after another very public shooting at the Woodbridge Kiwanis Club carnival at Gar-Field High School on April 15. A 14-year-old girl suffered non-life threatening injuries during the incident, which caused mass chaos outside the school on Smoketown Road. Police have not announced any arrests in the case.
Isaiah Malik Gordon exemplifies the culture of violence which continues.... This obviously has nothing to do with gun control. I would bet that the gun is not legal and not registered. I would also bet that this dude grew up without a father around much if at all. This is the pattern we are seeing.
Looks my prediction came true once again. Your welcome Dutko
George is a racist scumbag proclaiming that his racism is acceptable because he literally always blames POC and sometimes he's right. Fuck you, George.
The best of what Hoodbridge has to offer!
Where there’s a will there’s a way. Check the crime statistics in the United Kingdom for knife crime. It was down last year to slightly over 10,000 stabbings. The problem is not with guns. The problem is with people losing their tempers and acting impulsively.
Last few days Inside Nova has reported everything from the police chasing and apprehending a person posing as a FBI agent to the behavior of guy pictured above. Why do you think frightened citizens legally purchase firearms for self-defense?
Or actually when they get serious about supporting law enforcement and punishing those who commit crimes with guns.
Episodes like this are going to rampantly continue until EVERYONE - Republicans AND Democrats - get their heads out of their butts, stop whining about "restricting civil liberties", & get serious about gun control.
This idiot took a gun onto school grounds (which is illegal) and shot two people (which is also illegal) because he got into an argument. Did he obtain the gun legally? We don't know yet, but if we make more gun laws why would this idiot who doesn't give a damn about human life obey them? The problem is not guns, the problem is evil people.
So when a toddler shoots their mother, are they evil?
Also:
Paul Benedict Jan 6, 2021 8:21am
Gun-free zones do nothing but insure only law-breakers have guns, making it more likely that good people will die. Liberals never do anything to make life better for honest people.
Good quote!
I would say no, unless the mother was the one who left the gun somewhere where the kid got hold of it. Then yes.
So, you can't tell the difference between a toddler and a fully grown man who is responsible for his own actions. Interesting.
@Harry
"The problem is not guns, the problem is evil people."
Evil people want to harm/kill other people.
Guns are explicitly designed to kill/ harm living things.
So evil people use guns.
Gun users are evil people.
@Paul
You argued against gun-free zones btw. So it's a bit weird for you to invoke laws as you try to make your argument.
You are slipping Dutko, your responses to me and Paul only reinforces OUR points. It is "evil people" that is the ultimate problem, not guns or "gun free zones". Evil people get guns regardless of laws, and ignore "gun free zones". The "gun free zones" disarm law abiding citizens and leave them at the mercy of evil people when they DECIDE to do evil things. You can change "guns" to any "object" that can do harm, it's the same story, same outcome, perpetrated by evil people. You can also substitute "evil" with mentally ill and/or emotionally imbalanced.
Obviously gun-free zones don't work because evil people don't care what the laws are. Guns let people protect themselves from evil people.
