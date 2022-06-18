Panicked shoppers and employees fled Tysons Corner Center Saturday afternoon after shots were fired inside the mall. There have been no reports of injuries.
Breaking: Video shows crowds of people evacuating Tyson's Corner Mall in Virginia after unconfirmed reports of an active shooter.— Faytuks News Δ (@Faytuks) June 18, 2022
Fairfax County police say the mall has been closed as they investigate Saturday’s shooting, but it should reopen Sunday morning at 11 a.m.
Even after police deemed the threat over, the mall remained closed as they swept the Tysons Center to collect evidence, and look for potential victims.
At a news conference early Saturday evening, Fairfax police said they were going through footage from hundreds of security cameras and were speaking to several witnesses who had stayed behind to share what they saw.
According to police, a fight had broken out between a small group on a walkway on the second floor of the mall near Macys, when a man described as a Black male wearing a black hoodie and jeans brandished a firearm and discharged it.
Police say they may have identified suspects and a vehicle involved with the shooting, but the investigation is still active and they will not release information at this time.
At the news conference, Fairfax County Chief Kevin Davis said that people at the mall, shoppers, employees, mall security and local law enforcement did a an “exemplary” job of coordinating as the shooting took place and in its aftermath.
“We’re always fortunate if there’s not an injury, when shots ring out inside of a shopping center here or anywhere else in America, and no one suffers a fatal or a non fatal gunshot wound,” Davis said. “What’s not a good thing is that is that it happened.”
The chief said that, after recent shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas, police training for these kind of events has drastically increased.
“We join thousands of police departments across the country, as we prepare for acts of violence, aka active shootings. It’s happening at a relentless rate, it seems, across this country. And it can happen anywhere.”
As the shooting occurred, many employees and shoppers at Tysons fled the mall into the parking lot and neighboring areas. Others locked up shops and sheltered in place when they heard the mall’s emergency alarm system activated. Some of the initial panic was captured by users on Twitter.
Joshua Barlow is a writer, composer, and producer who has worked for CGTN, Atlantic Public Media, and National Public Radio. He lives in Northeast Washington, D.C., where he pays attention to developments in his neighborhood, economic issues, and social justice.
(5) comments
Was this an actual shooting or a discharged firearm? I see "a fight had already broken out between a small group, when a man ... brandished a firearm and discharged it."
Same cast of characters.
Was this an actual shooting or a firearm being discharged? I guess all facts are not known at this point. A shooting implies that someone was hit with a fired round. Maybe it was an attempted shooting?
Attempted shooting.
https://mobile.twitter.com/markbubbawhite/status/1538254495808991233
Fight broke out. Dude pulled gun and fired.
Interesting, some of my comments were deleted. LOL. Not aligned with the agenda I guess.
