During the pandemic, Emily Lu, 72, took on a job caring for seniors. When she didn't show up for work June 4, her employer called police for a welfare check.
Officers found signs inside her house that she may have been harmed, police said, and she hasn't been seen since.
"Please keep an eye out for my mother Emily Lu," her daughter Jenny Lu said at a Tuesday afternoon press conference. "We're extremely worried about her. We want her back home safe. We want to tell her we love her in person."
Fairfax County police are now offering a $20,000 reward for information about Lu, who was last seen June 3 at a Woodbridge grocery store.
Officers responded to Lu’s home in the 9200 block of Davis Lane in Lorton on Friday, June 4, at 2:26 p.m. after her employer requested a welfare check when she did not show up for work.
When police went to her home in the 9200 block of Davis Lane the next afternoon, Lu’s car was discovered in the driveway with groceries recently purchased from the Aldi on Va. 123 in Woodbridge. Officers checked her home and spoke with neighbors but were unable to find her.
A family member contacted officers that afternoon and provided an address in Belle Haven that Lu frequents. Officers checked that home, too, but did not find her, police said in a news release.
"While searching Lu’s home, detectives uncovered evidence suggesting she may have been harmed inside," police said in a news release. "Based on these preliminary investigative findings, her absence from work and the unusual lack of response to family members, detectives believe she is missing under suspicious circumstances."
Lu was last seen at the Aldi at 1329 Gordon Plaza in Woodbridge, around 7:52 p.m. on June 3. Lu arrived home but never took all of her groceries inside.
Click here for video of Lu checking out at the Aldi
"Our Major Crimes detectives are working tirelessly to determine what led up to Mrs. Lu’s disappearance. They continue to work closely with officers from our Search and Rescue and detectives from our Crime Scene and Cyber and Forensics team. We remain committed to providing her family with answers and want anyone with answers to come forward with information to assist with our investigation.” police Maj. Ed O’Carroll said in a statement.
Lu was last seen wearing a white shirt with a purple design and white pants. She has scars on her leg from a childhood accident. Police say she is 5 feet 2 and 130 pounds with brown hair.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 6.
