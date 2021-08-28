Prince William County police are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in Friday night's shooting that injured two teens at Freedom High School.
Detectives on Saturday morning continued soliciting information from those at the Woodbridge high school's first football game of the season, police said.
A 15-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound to the lower body and a 14-year-old girl suffered a possible graze wound to the foot in the shooting, which happened at 9:08 p.m. at the school at 15201 Neabsco Mills Road, Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
Officers provided first aid to the boy with department-issued trauma kits until rescue arrived and took him to an area hospital. He is expected to recover, Perok said.
Shots were fired in the parking lot as the game ended early due to rain.
"The scene was quickly contained as officers were already present at the school for security, and a methodical search was conducted," Perok said in a news release.
A meeting point was established at Northern Virginia Community College-Woodbridge Campus for families to reunite with those at the game.
No shooter has been identified and no motive had been determined, Perok said Saturday. Shell casing were located in the parking lot.
Colgan High School Principal Timothy Healey on Saturday reported that both victims were Colgan students.
Next week, Colgan will have counseling staff available for students and staff members who may need support, Healey said in a note to the school community.
He said county schools work closely with police to review safety protocols for schools, including extracurricular activities.
"Even though this event did not occur at our school, we will use is as an opportunity to review our own procedures," he wrote.
Freedom was playing Brooke Point High School from Stafford County at home during for the season's first football game. The host Eagles won the game 70-26. The game was called in the third quarter due to weather.
Prince William County schools spokeswoman Diana Gulotta late Friday said "this continues to be an active police investigation" and the school division is following police direction.
Anyone who was at the game Friday night or has information about the case is asked to call police at 703-792-7000 or online, http://pwcva.gov/policetip.The investigation continues.
Stay with InsideNoVa.com for updates.
