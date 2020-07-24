Prince William County police are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the Friday morning stabbing death of a 28-year-old Dumfries man outside Babylon Cafe in Woodbridge.
Police were called to the sports bar and hookah lounge at 3081 Golansky Boulevard at 2:13 a.m., and arrived to find the victim suffering stab wounds.
Officers utilized Department issued trauma kits to render first aid to the victim and performed CPR until rescue personnel arrived at the scene, Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
Charles Davis III was taken to an area hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries. The preliminary investigation into the incident revealed that after closing, a large fight broke out in the parking lot of the business, Perok said.
During the fight, the stabbing occurred before parties dispersed.
No arrests have been made at this time. Detectives are actively investigating to determine what led up to the stabbing and are seeking to speak with anyone who was present during the altercation who can provide more details as to what occurred, Perok said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703.792.7000 or submit a webtip to: www.pwcgov.org/policetip.
(5) comments
After he arrived at the hospital they changed reason for death to COVID-19 related.
It wouldn't surprise me.
Maybe it was.
Maybe he wasn't wearing a mask, and some social justice warrior took action on behalf of Governor Blackface.
What? This happened in the now liberal socialist PW???
I sure hope Komrade del lee carter seeks a statewide ban on any object that could be used to stab someone!
good to see we dont need police
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.