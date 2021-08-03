A Pentagon police officer was killed and "several casualties" reported after an attack Monday morning at the installation's Metro station, but officials refused to release any details at a news conference this afternoon.
The Pentagon was on lockdown for about an hour and a half after shots were fired near a bus platform at the Metro transit center, according to Pentagon police. The Associated Press reports that a Pentagon officer was stabbed and later died of his injuries and that the attacker was shot and killed.
Chief of Pentagon Police Woody Kusse refused to confirm that an officer or suspect died in the incident, which happened at 10:37 a.m.
He would only say that a Pentagon officer was attacked, "gunfire was exchanged and there were unfortunately several casualties." He said the Pentagon is now safe, but would not elaborate. He refused to answer whether authorities are investigating the incident as a possible terror attack and said the FBI is the lead investigating agency. He did say that police are not looking for any other suspects.
Despite repeated questions from the media, Kusse would not release any further information.
Sen. Mark Warner, D-Virginia, tweeted his condolences on the loss of the Pentagon officer in a "senseless act of violence," the only official confirmation that a police officer was killed.
#USA #Washington A #policeofficer was shot and killed outside the #Pentagon this morning, officers greet the fallen law enforcement member as he is taken away. pic.twitter.com/OLHlCEISYD— Donato Yaakov Secchi (@doyaksec) August 3, 2021
There has also been no official information so far on any victims and Kusse would not elaborate on how many victims "several" might be.
Stay with InsideNoVa.com for updates.
