Police have identified a 12-year-old girl as the person behind a May 5 bomb threat to the Holy Family Catholic Church and School in Dale City.
Police were called to the school at 14160 Ferndale Road at 11:20 a.m. after church staff found a note threatening a bomb written on a stall in a female bathroom on the school side of the complex.
The school was checked by police and K-9 teams and no device was located, said Prince William County Police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok.
On May 12, police received information leading to the 12-year-old student as a suspect.
After consultation with Juvenile Court Services, the case resulted in an informal action and will be handled through the juvenile diversion process, police said.
(22) comments
When swatstikas were painted across synagogues in NOVA, the Qanoners were screaming that it was a liberal hoax. Where are they on this one? I guess they don’t have Tucker to tell them how to think…
[yawn]
It's apparent that Fix Prince William is the smartest one in the room, right? It's also apparent that there's absolutely no one ever that's fit for office, therefore the only way to "Fix Prince William" is to abolish the county government.
[ban]
Hi. Was just pointing out inconsistencies in conspiracy theorists' stories. Don't get your panties in a bunch. Thanks for your ad hominem, as usual, never actually addressing the issue. You live up to your name.
[lol]
Every single one of your posts is an ad hominem! Maybe focus on your own "inconsistencies." Since you brought up Tucker, pretty sure he's pointed out more "inconsistencies" on both sides to an enormous sizedaudience than you ever will. And before you say oh well he's gone from FOX, number one, FOX needed Tucker more than Tucker needed FOX and number two, beautified corporate advertisers are back in his time slot.
Nice one on "pretending" you didn't vote for Youngkin, while I'm merely representing myself as a constituent.
[tongue]
I think I hit Youngkinz's soft spot. [crying]
@ Fix Prince William Needs Fixing
Just keep proving my point with the ad hominem attacks.
[beam]
People still talk about "Qanoners". It's not an election year. In any case. Wasn't it proven that 7 out of 10 Qanon members are FBI agents/informants? Ever wonder what happened to Tim True? Well he is undercover as a Qanoner trying to get the one local kid they convinced to join the mostly FBI run organization to burn down a Walmart or something.
My apologies. Qanoners is politically incorrect. I didn't mean to hurt your feelings. We'll just call them bias conspiracy theorists. Thanks for the fact checking, Duke.
"Biased conspiracy theorist."
Is that what you're going to label RFK Jr. as well? You have more credibility in that department than him and Tucker?
[blink]
RFK Jr is a wackjob.
@ Dutko
Case-in-point.
No, it wasn't proven that 7 out of 10 Qanon members were agents. But it has been proven that 10 of 10 Qanon wackadoos are Trump supporters.
@ John
You should be an MSNBC analyst.
Yes, 7 of 10 Qanon "members" were agents, either as government employees or stooges.
Why do the ProudBoys get police escorts when they 'protest'? With matching khaki's, facemasks, and fed sunglasses. Why doesn't blm or antifa have counter demonstrations against them? Feds...
@ Fake
Because when the Trumpster suggested National Guard deployment leading up to the event, he was told "We have a plan, and we've got it covered."
These things are always hoaxes. I am not aware of any legitimate threat in 15 years. The swastikas are always put on schools and other buildings by stupid kids with no intent to do anything other than create a stir from loonies like you. And you always give them what they want.
I told you so. And every time these punks cause Dutko to go ranting about nutjob conspiracy theories.
Paul, are Nazis bad? Just want your opinion. Simple yes or no will do.
Written right next to “For a good time, call John D.”
It was probably written over the now faded text "For a good time, call Joe B." Legend has it, it was written in 1960.
That must be when Joe B befriended Robert Byrd.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.