Police say a reported abduction attempt Tuesday afternoon on a footpath near Interstate 95 and Prince William Parkway didn't happen.
The victim, a 37-year-old woman, told police she was walking home around 4 p.m. near the I-95 overpass towards Summerland Drive when she encountered three unknown men, said Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok.
She said one of the men grabbed her and attempted to pull her into a nearby wooded area.
According to the victim, a passing motorist traveling westbound on the parkway towards I-95 slowed their vehicle and honked the vehicle’s horn which caused the suspect to release the victim, Perok said.
The vehicle continued driving and the three men fled into the nearby wooded area.
"Through the investigation, detectives identified inconsistencies in the initial report," Prince William police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said. "Following the investigation, detectives concluded that no incident occurred and the sequence of events provided by the victim were fabricated."
(8) comments
Margaret Angela Franklin just voted to give herself the power to defund the police anytime she feels like it. She cares more about "social justice and that magical systemic racism thing" then she cares about a woman being raped in the woods while she is walking home in her district.
[thumbup]
Note the descriptions of the suspects as “light skinned, brown complected.” Seems as though even suspect descriptions themselves have been convoluted by the language of political correctness. What in the heck does that even mean? Seems the police in PWC would rather virtue signal with an esoteric description of the perpetrators instead of providing meaningful information to the public that would assist in identifying a group of gang rapists that will likely strike again undeterred by this manner of “policing,” that’s how it shapes up for me. In fact, why not just ban the word “brown” entirely and call the suspects “dark white,” because that’d be about equally as ambiguous. Hide your kids, hide your wife here in PWC.
"Light-skinned, brown complected, male" is a much more detailed description than "Black male". Im sure you are in the minority of folks who don't (or pretend to not) understand what was meant by it. Leave it to a Trumper to complain about the police doing their job by providing a more helpful/detailed description of a suspect vs a broad/almost useless one. And don't worry....nobody is coming for your kids or your buck-toothed wife.
Violent crimes always increase in areas controlled by Democrats. You get what you vote for! Oh, and defund the police? How IDIOTIC.
That's very true, by any statistical measure.
Yet Democratic states basically subsidize the more federally dependant Republican states...go figure...
Thank goodness the would-be rapist was wearing a mask. That is what matters most. Thank goodness for the motorist that honked, but he/she should have stopped, or at minimum contacted the police.
