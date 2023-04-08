A 33-year-old Stafford County man has been charged with manslaughter in an April 5 crash that killed a Woodbridge woman and 5-year-old girl on Route 234 near Dumfries.
Police allege Mustafa Nofel Aljazair intentionally swerved the Chrysler 300 he was driving into oncoming traffic near Fortuna Center Plaza about 6:35 p.m. as he and passenger Dorothy Anne Fontain, 33, of Woodbridge, were involved in a verbal dispute.
Aljazair crossed into the path of a 2013 Chevrolet Suburban traveling in the opposite direction. The force of the collision caused both vehicles to rotate with the Chrysler 300 running off the roadway, and onto a sidewalk, while the Suburban came to rest facing southbound traffic, Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
Fontain and the 5-year-old girl were both taken to area hospitals where both later died. Aljazair was hospitalized with serious, but non-life threatening injuries. He and Fontain were not wearing seat belts and the little girl was not properly restrained, Perok said. Due to Virginia law, the identity of the child was not disclosed by law enforcement, but Perok said Aljazair was not the child's father.
The driver of the Suburban, a 46-year-old Woodbridge woman, was treated at the hospital for serious but non-life threatening injuries. She was wearing her seat belt.
