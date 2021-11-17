Police say after a 23-year-old Manassas woman struck a pedestrian on Centreville Road, she took his cell phone and threw it before leaving the scene.
Keiry Beatriz Alvarez Contreras of Highland Street now faces additional charges of felony homicide and preventing the summoning of emergency services in Monday's death of 74-year-old Jose Pastor Manzanares of Manassas Park, police say.
"The investigation revealed that after striking the victim, the accused initially stopped and approached him as he laid injured in the roadway," Prince William police Master Officer Renee Carr said in a news release. "When the victim attempted to use his phone, the accused took the phone and threw it, preventing him from calling for emergency services. After throwing the phone, the accused then fled the area, leaving the victim in the street."
After consultation with Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, investigators obtained the additional arrest warrants Tuesday. Alvarez Contreras also faces charges of felony hit-and-run and driving without a license, Carr said.
The incident happened at 7:16 p.m. on Centreville Road near Conner Drive when the driver of a southbound 2011 Hyundai Sonata struck the victim in the roadway.
Officers located the striking vehicle in the area of Burlington Court a short time later and Alvarez Contreras was arrested, Carr said.
She was held at the Prince William-Manassas regional jail without bond.
Wow this chick is a piece of work. Highly likely she was here illegally. Biden's illegals at it again.
I don't know if it is true in Prince William County, but in Los Angeles County a fiend of mine who was a California Highway Patrol Officer told me that about 25% of the people he pulled over did not have a driver license, and almost 50% did not have insurance.
Yeah, the mouth-breathers tend to be awfully quiet when some citizen causes a traffic accident. Racists gonna be racist. I'll take an illegal living next door to me over a racist like Brad (LOL) any day.
How bout when white people learn that they have to accept below minimum wage jobs? It's an economic issue compadre.
Even then, these people buy into the "American Dream" and work a helluva lot harder yet get blamed for all of societies ills.
The name is not the likely reason but the NO DRIVER’S LICENSE is a dead (no pun i tended) give away!
Not necessarily. Starting last January, the Virginia DMV has been issuing driver privilege cards to undocumented Virginia residents.
https://www.wtvr.com/news/local-news/undocumented-immigrants-can-now-apply-for-a-driver-privilege-card-in-virginia
Is she 'likely an illegal' because of her name Brad? Useless troll.
