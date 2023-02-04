Prince William County police have released surveillance images from a Friday afternoon robbery at the TD Bank at 16714 Richmond Highway in Dumfries.
The robber walked into the bank just after 2:30 p.m., approached a teller and held up a note demanding money, police said. He fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.
No weapon seen and no injuries reported.
The robber was Black, about 20 to 30 years old, about 5’8 and 165 pounds with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, green/olive-pants, black Nike shoes with white soles, and a blue surgical-style mask.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a webtip to: pwcva.gov/policetip.
Dumfries is such a crime ridden shithole…
The robber saw his shadow I guess, not sure what that portends but I suspect it is not good for Dumfries. I guess i shouldn't assume the robber was a male, the article doesn't say. It might have been a woman.
Groundhog Day?
