Prince William County police are seeking information on a false call to Woodbridge High School Tuesday morning reporting a "shooting in progress."
The call came into the Prince William County Public Safety Communications Center at 11:42 a.m. reporting a shooting at the school at 3001 Old Bridge Road in Lake Ridge.
The school resource officer was present at the school and immediately took action to investigate, Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
Additional school resource and patrol officers arrived within minutes and secured the building. Fire and rescue crews staged nearby in the event injuries were found while other schools in the immediate area were placed in a secured status as a precaution.
Officers conducted a methodical search of the Woodbridge High School, which resulted in no evidence of a shooting being found and no injuries reported, Perok said.
After completing the search, the call was determined to be unfounded and the school resumed operations as police began to demobilize from the area. Officers remained at the school through dismissal for security.
The investigation into the initial call made to the communications center is continuing. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Prince William County police at 703-792-6500.
Police have lifted a lockdown after an unfounded report of a shooting this morning at Woodbridge High School in Lake Ridge.
Officers conducted a methodical search of the building on Old Bridge Road after the report and found no evidence of a shooting and no one injured. The school remained in lockdown until about 1 p.m. as police cleared the building.
Lake Ridge Middle School and Old Bridge Elementary School were in "secure the building" mode as a precaution.
Police are asking families to refrain from calling 9-1-1 or the non-emergency number to ask questions about the incident in order to keep the lines clear.
Parents can pick up students at the Woodbridge High School front office, but the school day will continue as normal until dismissal.
Officers will remain on the scene through dismissal and the investigation into the initial call made to police continues.
Stay with InsideNoVa.com for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.