Herndon police said an officer shot and wounded a suspect and arrested two others that attempted to steal a car Tuesday afternoon.
It happened at around 12:30 p.m. on the corner of Elden Street and Alabama Drive, near the Dulles Park Shopping Center.
According to Herndon Police Captain Justin Dyer, officers tried to stop a car that was reported stolen when two suspects fled on foot. Officers believe the third person stayed in the vehicle.
As police followed the suspects on foot, one of them “presented a weapon,” Dyer said. Police said one of the officers then opened fire, striking the suspect.
The department says officers began giving first aid to the suspect until rescue crews arrived.
The suspect was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition. The other two suspects were also arrested. Dyer said, as the investigation progresses, their identities will be released.
One firearm was recovered on the suspect at the scene, Dyer said.
Dyer said Herndon police officers wear body-worn cameras, and any available footage found would be used during their investigation of the shooting. However, he added that the chief of police would decide whether to release any information — either camera footage or the officer’s identity — from the investigation to the public.
“The suspect who was shot is currently wanted by our agency for multiple felonies and has had multiple encounters with our agency,” Dyer said.
No officers were hurt during the incident. Per department policy, the officer involved in the shooting was placed on administrative leave. It is the first officer-involved shooting since September of 2019, Dyer said.
Northern Virginia Criminal Incident Response Team will take over the investigation.
WTOP’s Dick Uliano contributed to this report. José Umaña is a digital editor for WTOP. He’s been working as a journalist for almost a decade, covering local news, education and sports.
(5) comments
Simple suggestion. Don't steal cars, don't present a gun and you won't get shot. How stupid was this guy?
Well at least this time - for the first time in a LONG time - the police just wounded the perp instead of automatically shooting to kill.
What is the culture of stealing a vehicle and using it to go on a crime spree?
Counter culture!
[cool]
Those police officers and guns,.guns, guns. Unacceptable culture of police doing their jobs in democratic led countries...
Notice how the law abiding citizen had a weapon. Just more culture of breaking the law in democratic led countries... Guns, guns, guns the culture of guns in democratic led countries. Make sure you get that!
[blink]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.