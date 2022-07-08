Fairfax County police say an officer shot a man four times after he threw a large tribal mask and swung a bottle at officers during a mental health call at a McLean home.

The incidents leading to the shooting began just after 7:10 p.m. Thursday when police responded to a home in the 6900 block of Arbor Lane in McLean. A family friend of Jasper Aaron Lynch, 26, called with concerns for his safety and said Lynch was throwing objects and pacing, Fairfax County police said in a news release.

A co-responder unit responded, including an officer assigned to the police department's Crisis Intervention Team and a clinician from the Sharon Bulova Center for Community Health.

Police said Lynch left the home prior to the team’s arrival at 7:26 p.m. Team members checked the home and remained in the area for an additional period of time to attempt to locate him, but he wasn't found, the release said.

The co-responder unit then went to the McLean District Station to speak with Lynch’s family by phone. At 8:34 p.m., a second call for service was placed by a family friend.

"This time, three crisis intervention trained officers arrived at the home and spoke to a family member on the scene," the release said. "The officers found Lynch inside holding a bottle and an object, believed to be a large decorative wooden tribal mask."

According to the release, officers attempted to de-escalate the situation with verbal commands inside the foyer, but "Lynch threw the mask at an officer and began to swing the bottle in striking motion."

Two officers attempted to electronic control weapons but "Lynch ran toward officers while swinging the bottle," the release said.

At that point, one officer discharged his firearm, striking Lynch four times, the release said.

Officers immediately rendered aid until fire and rescue arrived but Lynch was pronounced dead at the scene.

The officer who discharged his firearm has been on the force for 10 years and is assigned to the McLean District Station.

"Per department policy, the officers involved in this incident have all been placed on restricted duty pending the outcome of an administrative investigation by our Internal Affairs Bureau," the release said

An independent review will also be conducted by the county police auditor. The name of the officer will be released within 10 days, unless there is a credible threat to the safety of the officer involved or if additional time is required to thoroughly complete the risk assessment process, the release said.

"A criminal investigation into the use of force is also being conducted by the Major Crimes Bureau," police said. "The department will release body camera footage and audio recordings within 30 days or when it no longer jeopardizes the integrity of the investigation. "

It is the third officer-involved shooting in Fairfax County in a week, starting with police killing a man they said refused to put down a gun outside Springfield Town Center on June 30, WTOP News reported. Then, Herndon town police shot and wounded a suspect who attempted to steal a car on Tuesday.