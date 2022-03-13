Snow radar image

Sunday morning satellite imagery shows the residual snowpack across parts of the region from yesterday with a few high clouds passing through.

Snow totals for Saturday's late-winter storm varied from about an inch to close to 5 in the D.C. area, according to preliminary reports from the National Weather Service Sterling forecast office.

The D.C. area's highest recorded snowfall Saturday afternoon was in Frederick, Md., with 4.8 inches. In Northern Virginia, Ashburn had the highest total at just over 4 inches.

Preliminary snow totals reported to the National Weather Service include:

Arlington County

  • Baileys Crossroads: 1.3 inches
  • Rosslyn: 1.2 inches
  • Reagan National Airport: 0.8 inches

Fairfax County

  • Fairfax City: 3.5 inches
  • Lake Barcroft: 2 inches
  • Reston: 3 inches
  • Fairfax: 2.7 inches
  • Chantilly: 2.7 inches
  • Herndon: 2.5 inches
  • Centreville: 2.2 inches
  • Wolf Trap: 2.1 inches
  • Langley: 1.8 inches
  • West Springfield: 1.8 inches
  • Franconia: 0.9 inches

Prince William County

  • Woolsey (Haymarket/Gainesville): 3.6 inches
  • Manassas Park: 2.5 inches
  • Dale City: 2.4 inches
  • Independent Hill: 2.1 inches

Fauquier County

  • Opal: 3 inches
  • Broken Hill: 1 inch

Loudoun County

  • Ashburn: 4.1 inches
  • Arcola: 3.7 inches
  • Dulles International Airport: 3.5
  • Purcellville: 3 inches
  • Hillsboro: 3 inches
  • Purcellville: 2.8 inches
  • Leesburg: 2.3 inches

Stafford County

  • Ramoth: 1.2 inches
  • White Oak: 0.7 inches

City of Fredericksburg

  • Fredericksburg: 2 inches

Culpeper County

  • Culpeper: 1 inch

