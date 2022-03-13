Snow totals for Saturday's late-winter storm varied from about an inch to close to 5 in the D.C. area, according to preliminary reports from the National Weather Service Sterling forecast office.
The D.C. area's highest recorded snowfall Saturday afternoon was in Frederick, Md., with 4.8 inches. In Northern Virginia, Ashburn had the highest total at just over 4 inches.
Preliminary snow totals reported to the National Weather Service include:
Arlington County
- Baileys Crossroads: 1.3 inches
- Rosslyn: 1.2 inches
- Reagan National Airport: 0.8 inches
Fairfax County
- Fairfax City: 3.5 inches
- Lake Barcroft: 2 inches
- Reston: 3 inches
- Fairfax: 2.7 inches
- Chantilly: 2.7 inches
- Herndon: 2.5 inches
- Centreville: 2.2 inches
- Wolf Trap: 2.1 inches
- Langley: 1.8 inches
- West Springfield: 1.8 inches
- Franconia: 0.9 inches
Prince William County
- Woolsey (Haymarket/Gainesville): 3.6 inches
- Manassas Park: 2.5 inches
- Dale City: 2.4 inches
- Independent Hill: 2.1 inches
Fauquier County
- Opal: 3 inches
- Broken Hill: 1 inch
Loudoun County
- Ashburn: 4.1 inches
- Arcola: 3.7 inches
- Dulles International Airport: 3.5
- Purcellville: 3 inches
- Hillsboro: 3 inches
- Purcellville: 2.8 inches
- Leesburg: 2.3 inches
Stafford County
- Ramoth: 1.2 inches
- White Oak: 0.7 inches
City of Fredericksburg
- Fredericksburg: 2 inches
Culpeper County
Culpeper: 1 inch
