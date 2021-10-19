A 13-year-old Prince William County Public Schools student died after being struck by a car Tuesday afternoon on Route 15 in Haymarket, police say.
It happened at 12:36 p.m. in the northbound lanes of James Madison Highway at Graduation Drive near Battlefield High School and Reagan Middle School, Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
The driver of a 2019 Honda Odyssey, a 46-year-old Chantilly woman, was traveling north just prior to Graduation Drive when the van struck the boy, "who was present in the roadway," Carr said.
Investigators determined the driver of the Odyssey had a green light to proceed through the intersection as the pedestrian was attempting to cross James Madison Highway from Dominion Valley Drive to Graduation Drive, Carr said.
The driver remained on scene and was not injured. The victim was taken to UVA Haymarket Medical Center nearby, where he died of his injuries.
The boy was a county student but the school division is not releasing any further information to protect the privacy of his family. Police also are not identifying the boy due to a 2017 change to Virginia law that prohibits the release of juvenile victim's names without permission from their families.
The same intersection was the scene of another fatal pedestrian accident involving a 13-year-old boy back in January. The victim was believed to be laying in the road and was struck by at least two cars about 11:18 p.m.
Tuesday's deadly incident has prompted a call for a pedestrian overpass at the intersection. Janelle Anderson, who runs the "Our Schools PWCS" Facebook group, created a Change.org petition to Prince William Gainesville District Supervisor Pete Candland asking that the county build the overpass so no one else loses a loved one there. The petition had 462 signatures Tuesday evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.