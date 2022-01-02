The National Weather Service has upgraded its storm watch for Stafford, Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania to a winter storm warning beginning at 1 a.m. Monday while a winter weather advisory is in effect for the rest of Northern Virginia.
Prince William County Public Schools issued a statement early Sunday afternoon saying school officials are "monitoring the forecast and will make a decision on tomorrow's school operations by 5 p.m. today."
The warning for the southern suburbs calls for heavy snow Monday morning, with five to seven inches of accumulation likely. Unlike a watch, which means severe weather is possible, a warning means severe weather is imminent.
A winter weather advisory is in effect for Arlington, Alexandria, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, Fauquier and Culpeper counties, with the National Weather Service calling for two to four inches of snow and wind gusts up to 40 mph.
The weather service says travel could be very difficult with hazardous conditions impacting the morning commute.
Though it will be quite warm today, a coastal low pressure system moving through tonight into Monday will drop temperatures into upper 20s and low 30s, the National Weather Service says. That low has trended north and west over the last 24 hours, bringing potential for heavy snow, particularly from D.C. into the southern suburbs.
Gusty winds accompanying the storm could cause drifting and blowing snow.
Precipitation is expected to start as rain by 3 a.m. for most of the region, turning to snow and continuing through early Monday afternoon.
The weather service says the forecast continues to change and urges area residents to stay on top of updates through the day.
Don’t be caught off guard❗️Pls pay attention to forecasts‼️— VDOT Northern VA 😷 (@VaDOTNOVA) January 2, 2022
Snow ❄️ Snow ❄️ Snow ❄️ Snow ❄️ Snow ❄️ Snow ❄️ Snow ❄️ Snow ❄️ Snow ❄️ Snow ❄️ Snow ❄️ Snow ❄️ Snow ❄️ Snow ❄️ Snow ❄️ Snow ❄️ Snow ❄️ Snow ❄️ Snow ❄️ Snow ❄️ Snow ❄️ Snow ❄️ Snow ❄️ Snow ❄️ Snow ❄️ Snow ❄️ Snow ❄️ pic.twitter.com/JB7SO5Obhf
School districts across the D.C. area are planning to welcome students back Monday after winter break. Stay with InsideNoVa.com for the latest school closures and weather updates.
(1) comment
Lotsa people making French Toast out there.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.