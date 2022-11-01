As Prince William County residents woke up Wednesday morning, county officials were on the verge of a monumental decision.
The Board of County Supervisors began its public hearing on the proposed PW Digital Gateway data center Comprehensive Plan amendment at 10:37 p.m. Tuesday. As of 7:30 Wednesday morning, the public hearing was still underway. The meeting had begun 12 hours earlier with a presentation by county staff.
The project, which proposes 27.6 million square feet of data centers on 2,139 acres along Pageland Lane in Gainesville, has quickly become the most controversial and contentious local land-use proposal in decades.
As the meeting started, 254 people were signed up to speak at the public hearing with 137 registered virtually, although many people double booked in-person and online appearances. If all the people signed up in person remain at the meeting, the hearing would last more than 12 hours.
The board is considering changing the land designation of the properties along Pageland Lane from agricultural/estate and environmental resource in the Comprehensive Plan to technology/flex, parks and open space, county registered historic site and environmental resource overlay.
The project has received condemnation from various environmental groups and the county’s Historical Commission, Sustainability Commission and Racial and Social Justice Commission. It has received public support primarily from the Pageland Lane landowners and some trade unions for workers who service data centers.
QTS Realty Trust Inc. and Compass Datacenters are seeking rezonings to develop the area. The Comprehensive Plan amendment will provide guidelines for the overall development and does not deal with specific construction plans. If approved, it will weigh heavily in favor of the rezoning requests.
Opponents face an uphill climb to defeat the project through the board’s Republican minority.
The path is difficult because Supervisor Pete Candland, R-Gainesville, is barred from voting after signing onto the proposal nearly a year ago. As County Attorney Michelle Robl announced his absence Tuesday, many people in the atrium outside the board meeting booed.
Republican Supervisors Yesli Vega and Jeanine Lawson have vocally opposed the project. If Candland had not recused himself, they would have needed only one Democrat to join them in voting against the project to keep it from being approved. With his recusal, Republicans need two Democrats on their side.
Lawson and Vega asked the most pointed questions following staff’s presentation on Tuesday, particularly about the need to approve more space for the data center industry. Prince William County has about 6 million square feet operating and about 5.4 million square feet under construction.
“We’ve rezoned a lot of data centers in recent years,” Lawson said. “I contend that we can reach 48 million square feet without disrupting the rural area where there’s no infrastructure for any of this. … What I’m fearful of is that Prince William County is going to become the concrete belt.”
Christina Winn, executive director of the county’s economic development department, said the data center market isn’t oversaturated in Northern Virginia because 99.2% of all data centers are pre-leased before site plans are submitted.
“This industry is different than what you would see in any of these other industries that would be saturated,” she said.
Supervisor Andrea Bailey, D-Potomac, noted the recommendation from county staff says that any developers follow state and federal laws for reinterment of human remains. The recommendation does not say that the gravesites should be preserved in the location they were buried.
“It is very important when we talk about land that we do respect the land and the cultural resources,” Bailey said.
Supervisor Margaret Franklin, D-Woodbridge, said development in the area might discover burials or other artifacts that should remain in their location. “There may be some things that are found that are better left in the earth."
During the marathon hearing, familiar speaker after familiar speaker paraded to the microphone to make their case. Many of the comments have been repeated time and time again over the past 18 months.
Supporters say the project will provide a huge economic boon to the county in an area that’s no longer rural.
Opponents say such a large development would destroy the character of the county’s rural area. They also have raised concerns about the availability of power, effects on water quality and the potential that the buildings could quickly become obsolete as technology continues to improve.
The crowd was less raucous than it had been before the Planning Commission in September, although the board had to take an eight-minute recess at 1:19 a.m. Wednesday because the audience repeatedly ignored Wheeler’s warnings to follow rules of decorum.
Robert Franklin of Occoquan summed up the feelings around 4:09 a.m. Wednesday, saying "I'll tell you, this is the latest I've been up sober in a long time."
Mary Ridgeway, one of the landowners along Pageland Lane, said those who believe Prince William County is still rural are “living a fairy tale.”
“All of us in this room will reap the bounty of the revenue from this project,” she said.
Mac Haddow, who represents the Coles District on the Racial and Social Justice Commission, reiterated the panel’s call to delay consideration of the project until more history could be gleaned regarding Black families who lived and died in the area.
“Take the time to study this,” he said. “Protect these communities.”
Melanie Williams, also one of the landowners along Pageland Lane, said keeping land-use restrictions of one house per 10 acres is no longer feasible for the area. “Nobody wants to build million-dollar homes next to powerlines that when you stand next to them make your hair stand up."
Mark Buscher, one of the landowners along Pageland Lane, said data centers would create less traffic and noise than subdivisions in the area. “Take away the people and it’s quieter and blends better with the battlefield."
Alyson Satterwhite, who is running for the Gainesville District seat on the board in 2023, said the proposal was too weak and will not hold developers to standards.
“The words would and could are very different than will and shall,” she said.
Compass co-founder Chris Curtis said the area is a prime location for the industry because of the existing power and fiber lines.
The corridor is the best location in Prince William County and, quite frankly, one of the best locations I’ve seen in the world for data centers,” he said.
School Board member Jennifer Wall of the Gainesville District said she has received many comments from the public about the project. She opposes the proposal, saying that if the county wants to raise revenue from data centers, it should raise the taxes it charges the industry and build out the existing overlay district.
“I know how it feels to sit on the other side of hostile public comment. But those concerns are real. … I seriously question the rush to build outside the county’s opportunity zone overlay district,” she said. “Our [data center tax] rate is embarrassingly low. Even if we were to double the rate, we would be below our neighboring counties. … That will raise revenue now, not way in the future.”
(3) comments
Put the data Center in the overlay where they belong and as mentioned in the story raise taxes on the current development which are "embarrassingly low". If the owners want out perhaps they should petition the Fed to buy the land and extend the park to protect the crescent. I am happy to see PWC residents standing up for they believe is right. Everyone I talked to here in western ffx county also agrees.
I've moved from the area but grew up near Pageland many years ago while it was all farm land. Now much of the area is blighted with spec homes and way too many cars. No Data Centers? Fine. Be prepared for thousands more homes meaning more traffic, schools and so on. Is this what you want?
If an area is zoned agricultural or rural residential, spec homes should not be a problem. But, I would rather live next to a spec home than a 500,000 sqft data center.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.