ramp_closure50wb.jpg

Overturned tractor-trailer carrying bricks on U.S. 50 at I-66 westbound.

 Virginia Department of Transportation

All lanes are open again after a tractor-trailer hauling bricks overturned this morning on the U.S. 50 ramp to Interstate 66 west.

The ramp was fully closed for about two hours. There was no word on injuries.

