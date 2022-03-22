Police say human remains found Sunday off Wellington Road near Manassas have been preliminarily identified as a 54-year-old Manassas resident.
It appears the man died by suicide based on additional remains and evidence found at the scene, Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
On Sunday, a passerby walking to a retention pond called police just after 1 p.m. after finding bones on the ground in the 7400 block of Wellington Road.
Police set up a command post Monday on adjacent Lexington Valley Drive to search for more evidence as detectives continued investigating the death.
Police say they have preliminarily identified the remains pending official confirmation through further scientific analysis by the state medical examiner’s office. The man’s name has not been released.
The investigation continues.
