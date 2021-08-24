Police have identified the victim who died Tuesday after the mobile lift he was in struck high-tension power lines in southeastern Prince William County as a 46-year-old Richmond man.
Edwin Romero-Hernandez was flown by helicopter to an area trauma center after the accident, where he died later Tuesday evening, police said.
A 22-year-old woman who was in the lift with him reported no injuries, but was taken to the hospital for evaluation, Prince William County Assistant Fire Chief Matt Smolsky said. The Prince William police department will take over the death investigation.
The accident happened just before 1:30 p.m. in the 16000 block of Porters Inn Drive in the Shorehaven Apartments complex.
Power was knocked out to more than 40,000 customers in Woodbridge, Lake Ridge, Dumfries and Triangle, but nearly all had been restored by 5:15 p.m.
Witnesses at the scene said the two people on the lift were doing shutter cleaning and repair at the complex when the lift struck the high transmission lines, which are about 40 to 60 feet high.
Firefighters rescued the two about 4:30 p.m. after Dominion Energy de-energized the lines and made sure the scene was safe.
Through the afternoon, Prince William County police directed traffic at intersections where stoplights were dark and set up portable generations at key intersections. Several eastern Prince William County schools were without power and some buses were delayed.
