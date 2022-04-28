Police are searching for a robber who jumped the counter at the M&T Bank in Lake Ridge Thursday and demanded cash from the registers.
The robbery happened at 3:41 p.m. at the branch at 12451 Hedges Run Drive. The man entered the bank and approached the counter, then jumped over it, Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr said in a news release.
He took an undisclosed amount of money before he jumped back over the counter and fled the area on foot. At no time was a weapon brandished or implied, Carr said.
A police K-9 searched the area but didn't find the man. No injuries were reported.
The robbery was an unknown race, in his 30s and between 5’6” and 5’8” with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a dark green hooded sweatshirt with the hood up, sunglasses, a light-colored mask, black gloves, blue jeans, and dark colored shoes with a hexagon pattern on the side.
(2) comments
Welcome to hoodridge. SMH
Just the status quo in Dumbkinland.....
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.