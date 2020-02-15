The search continues Saturday morning for Levi Norwood, a 17-year-old boy accused of gunning down his mother and 6-year-old brother Friday evening before shooting his father.
Norwood is wanted for two counts of murder and was last seen at his home in the 12800 block of Elk Run Road in Midland.
Fauquier deputies and assisting law enforcement agencies searched woods and outbuildings through the night in the Midland area, but still had not found Norwood Saturday morning.
"We continue to advise residents in the area to shelter in place and appreciate their cooperation and support during this search effort," the sheriff's office said in a news release.
"Law enforcement will continue to search a large area of woodland, fields and outbuildings. If you live in the area expect a visit from law enforcement to check on your welfare."
Levi Norwood has recently dyed his hair purple, he is 5’9” 125 pounds with brown eyes. It is unknown what clothing he is wearing.
There will continue to be roadblocks in the area as the perimeter around and near the crime scene and search area changes. Law enforcement is still processing the crime scene, residents can expect this activity to continue throughout the day.
Anyone who sees Norwood is urged to contact 911 immediately and report the location. The sheriff's office says he is armed and dangerous.
After the shooting, reported about 6 p.m., deputies initially thought that Norwood was barricaded in the house. But at 10:15 p.m., after several hours of attempting to establish contact, SWAT entered the house and found he wasn't there.
The murders were discovered when Norwood's father arrived home and found his wife, Jen Norwood, and 6-year-old son Wyatt -- who was originally reported to be 7 years old -- dead from apparent gunshot wounds, the sheriff's office said.
The father was then confronted by Norwood, who fired several gunshots at him, the release said. Wounded, the father left the house and called 911. He was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries but was in stable condition late Friday.
In a public Facebook post, Jen Norwood's niece Shaylee Overblock said her aunt was "one of a kind," with kindness in her heart.
"... A piece of me went with you and Wyatt both!" she wrote. "This is so hard to believe ..."
Stay with InsideNoVa.com for updates.
