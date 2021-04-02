A second U.S. Capitol Police officer injured in Friday's attack at the complex was in "stable and non-threatening condition" this evening, authorities said.
U.S. Capitol Police Officer William "Billy" Evans was killed in the incident, which happened about 1 p.m. at a checkpoint outside the Capitol. Evans was an 18-year veteran of the force, joining March 7, 2003 as a member of the First Responder’s Unit.
The suspect, identified by multiple media outlets as an Indiana man who was a follower of the Nation of Islam, was shot and killed.
Acting Chief Yogananda D. Pittman said the suspect first rammed the officers, then a barricade near Constitution Avenue. The man got out of the car, brandished a knife and refused to comply with officers' commands. He lunged toward the officers and was shot and later died, she said.
The incident happened at a checkpoint known as the North Barricade, used by Congress and staffers. Congress was in recess at the time.
All U.S. Capitol buildings were on lockdown Friday afternoon and no one was allowed to enter or exit.
Street closures in the area included Constitution Avenue between Second Street NE and First Street NW; First Street between Constitution Avenue NE and Independence Avenue SE and East Capitol Street between First Street and Second Street.
The incident is not believed to be an act of terrorism, officials said.
Security at the Capitol has remained high since demonstrators mobbed the building on Jan. 6, leaving three U.S. Capitol Police officers dead in the aftermath. Officer Brian Sicknick of Springfield died after a conflict with the protestors while two others died by suicide.
“This has been an extremely difficult time for Capitol Police after the events of Jan. 6 and now the events that have occurred here today," Pittman said. "Please keep the U.S. Capitol Police in your prayers."
Stay with InsideNoVa.com for updates.
