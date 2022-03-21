Marine Corps Base Quantico is conducting a controlled burn today on approximately 200 acres on the west side of the base.
During the burn, scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., residents can expect to see smoke columns coming from the base. Drifting smoke around the area is also possible depending on changing wind conditions.
Foresters with the base's Natural Resources and Environmental Affairs Branch "do everything within their power to manage smoke impacts from these burns and ensure the safety of residents both in and around Quantico," the base said in a Facebook post.
Control burn operations normally begin in February of each year and are completed by April 15.
Can always count on InsideNOVA to tell us what is going on over there. Appreciate it.
