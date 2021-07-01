The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for much of the D.C. area through 8 p.m. tonight.
Strong storms with wind gusts up to 70 mph, small hail and frequent lightning will move through the area this afternoon and evening.
A flash flood watch is also in effect for localized rainfall rates of up to 1-2 inches per hour. Total rainfall amounts of 1-3 inches, with locally higher amounts up to 4 inches, are possible, the weather service says.
Heavy rain in short periods of time will cause the potential for streams and creeks to quickly rise out of their banks as well as the potential for flash flooding in urban areas.
Most of our area is now under a Slight or Marginal Risk for severe thunderstorms with damaging wind gusts this afternoon & evening. Also, areas east of the Blue Ridge are under a Flash Flood Watch for potential flash flooding from 2 P.M. this afternoon through Friday morning. pic.twitter.com/JNjnWaguJj— NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) July 1, 2021
The flood watch is in effect for all of Northern Virginia into Fauquier and Culpeper from 2 p.m. today to 8 a.m. Friday.
Stay with InsideNoVa.com for weather updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.