The Fauquier County Sheriff's Office says deputies are now searching for a 17-year-old boy believed to have shot and killed his mother and 7-year-old brother Friday evening before also shooting his father.
At 10:15 p.m., deputies entered the house where the shooting occurred, after several hours of attempting to establish contact with the teen, the sheriff's office said in a news release. The boy was believed to be barricaded in the house in the 12000 block of Elk Run Road in the Midland area.
Authorities say they were now searching the house and property for the teen, who is white with short purple hair. He is 5'9 and about 125 and has brown eyes.
"Residents are urged to remain sheltered in place lock all doors secure all vehicles and notify the Sheriff’s Office of any suspicious activity in the area," the release said.
The boy's father arrived home about 6 p.m. and found his wife and a 7-year-old child dead from apparent gunshot wounds, the sheriff's office said.
The father was confronted by the 17-year-old, who fired several gunshots at him, the release said.
The father left the home and called 911, and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Stay with InsideNoVa.com for updates.
