The Fauquier County Sheriff's Office has issued a bulletin and photo in their search for Levi Norwood, a 17-year-old boy accused of killing his mother and 6-year-old brother Friday before shooting his father.
Norwood is wanted for two counts of murder and was last seen at his home in the 12800 block of Elk Run Road in Midland.
Anyone who sees Norwood is urged to contact 911 immediately and report the location. The sheriff's office says he is armed and dangerous.
After the shooting, reported about 6 p.m., deputies initially thought that Norwood was barricaded in the house. But at 10:15 p.m., after several hours of attempting to establish contact, SWAT entered the house and found he wasn't there.
Norwood is white with short purple hair. He is 5'9 and about 125 and has brown eyes.
Police K9s and tactical teams are in the area searching and residents are asked to continue to shelter in place, lock all doors and secure all vehicles. Some residents who live nearby have not been allowed to return home tonight.
The murders were discovered when Norwood's father arrived home about 6 p.m. and found his wife and 6-year-old son -- originally reported to be 7 years old -- dead from apparent gunshot wounds, the sheriff's office said.
The father was then confronted by Norwood, who fired several gunshots at him, the release said. Wounded, the father left the house and called 911. He was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries but was in stable condition late Friday.
Stay with InsideNoVa.com for updates.
