The Stafford County Sheriff's Office has identified three people killed in a head-on crash Sunday evening on Austin Ridge Drive.
The two-vehicle wreck happened just before 7:40 p.m. near Shields Road when Tamarr Williams, 38, of Woodbridge was operating a 1995 Lexus SC300 "at a high rate of speed" southbound and lost control, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said.
The Lexus veered into the oncoming lane, with its passenger side hitting the front of an oncoming 2019 Hyundai Elantra, killing the driver, Tamara Williams, 27, of Fredericksburg, the sheriff's office said.
Williams, who is not related to the other driver, and his passenger, Andrea Forte, 35, also both died at the scene.
The road was closed for several hours Sunday night and again on Monday for accident reconstruction.
"Please keep the family and friends of the victims in your thoughts and prayers," the agency said on Facebook.
