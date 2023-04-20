A shots fired call put Marine Corps Quantico on lockdown for nearly two hours Thursday, but officials determined the noise was propably a vehicle backfiring.
It started about 12:35 p.m., when base security dispatch received a report of five shots fired in the Lyman Park housing area behind the commissary.
Base personnel and residents were notified to shelter in place and the base went on full Code Red, with no one allowed in or out.
"After securing the area, speaking to witnesses and investigating the scene, it was determined that the reports were based on a possible vehicle backfire," the base said in a news release.
The all clear was given at 2:30 p.m. No evidence of shots being fired was identified, and no injuries were reported.
"Thank you to all base personnel and families for the prompt adherence to the shelter in place order and to law enforcement personnel for their quick response," the release said.
The base spans 59,000 acres bordering Prince William and Stafford counties.
