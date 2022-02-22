2-22-22 Ashburn Plane Crash - Source - Loudoun Co Fire and Rescue.jpg

The pilot of a single-engine Cessna suffered minor injuries after crash landing near Dulles International Airport on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022.

 Loudoun County fire and rescue

A 28-year-old pilot from Texas suffered minor injuries late Tuesday afternoon when he made an emergency landing in a small plane near Dulles International Airport.

The single-wing 1977 Cessna was flying from New Jersey to the Dulles when it began experiencing mechanical problems, Virginia State Police said.

At 4:40 p.m., the pilot, Aaron Adams, 28, of Denton, Texas, notified Dulles air traffic controllers of an engine failure and that he was attempting an emergency landing on a strip of private property in the 21500 block of Megawatt Drive in Ashburn, behind a data center.

dullescrash.jpg

Scene of a small plane crash in Ashburn on Feb. 22, 2021

He was able to land, state police said, but did not have sufficient space to stop and the plane struck a dirt embankment.

Adams, the only person on the plane, was treated for minor injuries. 

The FAA and NTSB were notified while the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office, Loudoun County Fire and Rescue and MWAA police assisted at the scene. The investigation continues.

 

