A 28-year-old pilot from Texas suffered minor injuries late Tuesday afternoon when he made an emergency landing in a small plane near Dulles International Airport.
The single-wing 1977 Cessna was flying from New Jersey to the Dulles when it began experiencing mechanical problems, Virginia State Police said.
Just In: #Sky9 is over the scene of a plane emergency landing Per MWAA— Ryan Sprouse (@RSprouseNews) February 22, 2022
At approx 4:40pm a general aviation aircraft on approach to Dulles Airport radioed Air Traffic Control that it was experiencing engine failure and was going to land short of the runway in Loudoun County @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/FwOdq5yqCh
At 4:40 p.m., the pilot, Aaron Adams, 28, of Denton, Texas, notified Dulles air traffic controllers of an engine failure and that he was attempting an emergency landing on a strip of private property in the 21500 block of Megawatt Drive in Ashburn, behind a data center.
He was able to land, state police said, but did not have sufficient space to stop and the plane struck a dirt embankment.
Adams, the only person on the plane, was treated for minor injuries.
update: INCREDIBLE! Pilot has radioed Dulles tower that he is safe on ground. Rescue crews are trying to locate him now. https://t.co/xYLmk04nFx— Alan Henney (@alanhenney) February 22, 2022
The FAA and NTSB were notified while the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office, Loudoun County Fire and Rescue and MWAA police assisted at the scene. The investigation continues.
