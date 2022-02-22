A small plane made an emergency landing at Dulles International Airport on Tuesday afternoon, injuring the pilot and sole occupant of the aircraft.
The single-engine Cessna reported an engine failure short of on approach to Dulles about 4:40 p.m., with the pilot telling air traffic controllers he would have to land short of the runway.
Just In: #Sky9 is over the scene of a plane emergency landing Per MWAA— Ryan Sprouse (@RSprouseNews) February 22, 2022
At approx 4:40pm a general aviation aircraft on approach to Dulles Airport radioed Air Traffic Control that it was experiencing engine failure and was going to land short of the runway in Loudoun County @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/FwOdq5yqCh
Air traffic at Dulles was briefly paused while authorities searched for the plane, which was found near Red Rum Drive behind the Ashburn Technology Park. State police said the pilot was injured, but the extent of his injuries were unknown.
update: INCREDIBLE! Pilot has radioed Dulles tower that he is safe on ground. Rescue crews are trying to locate him now. https://t.co/xYLmk04nFx— Alan Henney (@alanhenney) February 22, 2022
